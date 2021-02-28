Sarikei to get 3,510 Covid-19 vaccine doses under Phase 1

Dr Fong and nurses hold up signs promoting Covid-19 vaccination. — Borneo Post Online pic

SARIKEI, Feb 28 — This division would receive 3,510 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine under Phase 1 of the immunisation programme.

In this regard, divisional Health officer Dr Emmanuel Joseph Fong said the delivery had been set in two batches — the first 1,170 doses were received on Friday, while another batch of 2,340 doses should be delivered in early April.

“Frontliners comprising Health Department staff, hospital staff, police officers, firefighters, as well as members of the armed forces and other agencies involved in the fight against Covid-19, would be among the first to be vaccinated with the first batch of 1,170 available doses, and would get the second dose of the same vaccine after 21 days,” Dr Fong told reporters at the start of the immunisation programme at Sarikei Health Clinic yesterday.

“Members of other agencies would have their turn to get the vaccination, with 2,340 doses expected to arrive here in early April.”

Phase II of the National Immunisation Programme, to run from end-April until May, would focus on high-risk groups such as senior citizens aged 60 and above, and those suffering from chronic illnesses.

Other adults aged 18 and above would be vaccinated under Phase III of the programme, to run until Aug 31.

Dr Fong also advised Sarikei folk to register for vaccination either via the MySejahtera app, or manually at government clinics. — Borneo Post Online