After unity blueprint, PM launches Rukun Tetangga Leadership Empowerment Plan

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin launched today the Rukun Tetangga (Neighbourhood Watch) Leadership Empowerment Plan.

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin launched today the Rukun Tetangga (Neighbourhood Watch) Leadership Empowerment Plan that will complement the previously announced National Unity Blueprint 2021-2030.

At the launch ceremony, Muhyiddin said there was now a greater need to foster strong community ties and camaraderie through the establishment and participation of the Rukun Tetangga.

“The role of Rukun Tetangga should always be supported as an agent and catalyst of efforts to unite the people.

“Therefore, I would like to invite the people to get to know each other, identify the needs of the community and address social issues in your locality to produce a prosperous community,” he said during the launch.

In an effort to boost the roles of each neighbourhood’s Rukun Tetangga, Muhyiddin announced four major initiatives under the plan.

The first is the voluntary security patrols under the Rukun Tetangga Area (KRT) security agenda in cooperation with the police, with volunteers patrolling and guarding the areas within their respective KRT.

The second initiative is dubbed the KRT health agenda which emphasises community promotion of healthy lifestyles among neighbours in collaboration with the Ministry of Health.

The third is the KRT beautification agenda that emphasises the physical upkeep and cleanliness of each neighbourhood in collaboration with the Ministry of Housing and Local Government.

The final is the prosperity agenda, with community members tasked with identifying vulnerable groups such as single mothers, the disabled, the elderly and those in poverty so that the appropriate aid can be given to them.

The National Unity Blueprint 2021-2030 details the government’s action plan to achieve goals set out in the National Unity Policy, which among others, aim to foster national integration based on the key pillars of the Federal Constitution and Rukun Negara.

Rukun Tetangga was established by the fourth prime minister Tun Abdul Razak Hussein in 1975 as a means to foster good relations among neighbours, a policy that was modelled after taking into consideration the 1969 racial riots in the country.