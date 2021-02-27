Masidi: Teachers’ quick action prevented Covid-19 from speading in Sabah school

State Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun said the three students who attended their grandmother’s funeral at a village in the same district were later tested positive for Covid-19. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Feb 27 ― A quick action of a principal and warden of a secondary school in Nabawan to isolate three students with Covid-19 symptoms has successfully prevented the pandemic from spreading at the school’s hostel.

State Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun said the three students who attended their grandmother’s funeral at a village in the same district were later tested positive for Covid-19.

“I have to commend the school principal Haliman Narion and warden Lisa Felecia Medin for quickly isolating the students. This is a clever move because it prevented other students from being infected,” he said in a daily news conference on Covid-19 here, yesterday.

Meanwhile, Masidi, who is also the state government’s spokesperson for Covid-19, said Sabah recorded 129 new cases today, which brings the state’s case tally to 52,595, with one death reported in Papar.

He said one new cluster was also recorded today, namely the Merotai Besar Cluster in Kalabakan with 26 cumulative cases.

He added that 132 patients have recovered and discharged, taking the total number of recoveries in Sabah to 51,184 people. ― Bernama