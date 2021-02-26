Driver in viral video who escaped after ramming into vehicles arrested, partner in crime ‘Bob Mah Sing’ on the run

Police released a CCTV image of suspect on the run identified as Bob Mah Sing. — Picture courtesy of Petaling Jaya police

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 26 — Police have arrested the suspect who was caught on video ramming his car into other vehicles at a traffic light junction to evade police, while his accomplice identified as “Bob Mah Sing” is still on the run.

Petaling Jaya police chief Asst Comm Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal in a statement said police had managed to track down the Proton Waja driven by the suspect which was left abandoned along Jalan Sungai Buloh-Kuala Selangor and found 1.7 grammes of heroin.

“Based on public information, the driver, a 35-year-old man, was arrested by a police team from the Petaling Jaya Criminal Investigation department at Desa Seri Aman housing area — approximately 1km from where the suspect had abandoned his car.

“Background checks on the suspect showed that he had eight prior criminal records involving drugs,” he said.

Nik Ezanee said police are still hunting the accomplice known as “Bob Mah Sing” believed to be in his 40’s.

“The arrested suspect will be brought to court tomorrow where we will request for a remand order to facilitate investigations,” he said.

Nik Ezanee said the case is currently being investigated under section 307, 427 and 188 of the penal code, Section 12(2) of the Dangerous Drug Act 1952 and Section 6(1) of the Corrosive and Explosive Substances and Offensive Weapons Act 1958.

Police had also released a CCTV image of the suspect on the run.

Those with information are urged to call the investigating officer, Inspector Chew Yong Hoa at 014-3929448.

Earlier today, a one minute, 45-second video of the suspect ramming his car into other vehicles at a traffic light junction to evade police has gone viral on social media.

The incident occurred at the Sierramas traffic light in Sungai Buloh between 12.50pm and 1pm today.

The start of the video shows a police officer approaching a Proton Waja in a bid to stop and remove the driver from the car.

Another policeman was then seen approaching the car before the driver decided to reverse his car into another vehicle before ramming into the sides of a lorry and Perodua Myvi.

One of the officers then fired several shots at the tyres of the car to no avail as the car managed to squeeze between the lorry and the Myvi and fled the scene.