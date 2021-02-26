Agong and Permaisuri extend ‘Chap Goh Meh’ greetings

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah have extended ‘Happy Chap Goh Meh’ greetings to those celebrating the lantern festival. ― Bernama pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 26 — Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah have extended ‘Happy Chap Goh Meh’ greetings to those celebrating the lantern festival.

Their Majesties wished everyone good health, abundant prosperity and peace.

The warm wishes were shared in a colourful poster via Istana Negara’s official Facebook page today.

Chap Goh Meh, or Yuan Xiao Jie, is the Hokkien term for the 15th night of the Chinese New Year, an important festival signifying the end of the celebration. — Bernama