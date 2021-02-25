Penang CM to kickstart Covid-19 vaccination by getting jab this Sunday

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow (2nd right) along with Deputy Health Minister Datuk Dr Azmi Ghazali (2nd left) look at the first batch of Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine in Bayan Lepas February 21, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

GEORGE TOWN, Feb 25 — Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow is set to receive his Covid-19 jab to kickstart the vaccination programme within the state this Sunday.

After Chow, Deputy Chief Minister I Datuk Ahmad Zakiyuddin Abdul Rahman, Deputy Chief Minister II P.Ramasamy, state secretary Datuk Abdul Razak Jaafar, state health director Datuk Dr Asmayani Khalib and Penang police chief Datuk Sahabudin Abd Manan will also be vaccinated in the same session, the chief minister’s office said in a statement.

The Covid-19 immunisation programme in Penang will be conducted in three phases over a one-year period.

The state health department has already identified 15 locations in the state, with three halls in each district, as vaccination centres.

The target is to vaccinate 70 per cent of the 1.3 million population in Penang.

All those living in Penang are encouraged to register for the vaccination through the MySejahtera app.