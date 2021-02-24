Cop charged with falsifying pay slips, misappropriating fund from pharma firm in Ipoh

Policeman Mohd Iqbal Fakhruddin Roslan (centre) is pictured at the Ipoh Sessions Court February 24, 2021. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Feb 24 — A 31-year-old policeman claimed trial at the Sessions Court here to abetting in falsifying salary slips and misappropriating RM263,810.85 from a pharmaceutical company in Ipoh.

Mohd Iqbal Fakhruddin Roslan pleaded not guilty to all 25 charges read before Judge S. Indra Nehru.

Mohd Iqbal was accused of abetting with his fugitive wife Siti Aisyah Mohamad Amir, 31, a human resource executive managing the payment of salaries to non-executive employees at Hovid Berhad, with the fraudulent misuse of RM263,810.85 belonging to the company between May 2018 and June 2020.

The charges were framed under Section 403 of the Penal Code and read together with Section 34 of the same Code, which allows for imprisonment of up to five years, whipping, and a fine upon conviction.

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) deputy public prosecutor Nurul Wahida Jalaluddin prosecuted while the accused was represented by lawyer Mohd Redzuan Mohamed Yusoff.

Nurul Wahida asked that bail be denied as she alleged the accused was a flight risk but Redzuan countered that Mohd Iqbal has been cooperative.

Indra then fixed the bail at RM125,000 with two sureties and ordered the accused to report to the nearest MACC office twice a month until the case ends.

Case mention was then set for June 17.