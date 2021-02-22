Police list over 100,000 early recipients of Covid-19 vaccine

A convoy of DHL Express vehicles carry the first batch of Pfizer-BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine with police escort from Cargo Village in KLIA, February 21, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 22 — The Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) has listed 102,000 recipients of the Covid-19 vaccine from the department under the first phase of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme which kicks off on Wednesday (Feb 24).

Bukit Aman Management Department director Datuk Ramli Din said, however, PDRM was yet to receive confirmation from the Health Ministry (MoH) on the actual number of initial recipients of the vaccine.

He said the vaccination was proposed to be given to PDRM personnel from all departments, which currently totals 118,214 people.

“It is not focused on one department or division only, because in principle, all of them are eligible to receive it,” he told Bernama today.

Ramli said the MoH had set for the police to start receiving the vaccine shots on Feb 26, and PDRM had proposed 147 vaccination centres (PPVs) to the ministry for the purpose.

“PPVs that have been identified do not involve all the police stations, but only IPK (contingent police headquarters) or IPD (district police headquarters) which aim to facilitate vaccinations in the respective districts.

“Recommendations are to be made by way of outreach to facilitate officers and members present to receive vaccine shots and facilitate monitoring of attendance, and these are in line with MoH’s recommendations,” he said.

He added that the MoH would carry out the inoculations, while the police would monitor security and ensure personnel who agreed to be vaccinated came to the respective PPVs.

The first batch of Covid-19 vaccines arrived safely at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport on board a special aircraft this morning.

Bernama reported that the vaccines are being stored at three Vaccine Storage Centres (PSV), owned by logistics company DHL, namely in Subang, Selangor; Bayan Lepas, Penang; and Senai, Johor, before it will be sent to MOH’s PSVs.

The media previously reported that the first phase of the immunisation programme from February to April will involve frontline personnel, followed by the second phase from April to August for high-risk groups, aged 60 and above, and vulnerable groups with morbidity problems and people with disabilities.

Meanwhile, the third phase, from May this year until February next year, is for adults aged 18 and above. — Bernama