Najib admits to differences within Umno but not to extent of a ‘fracture’

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 22 — Former Umno president Datuk Seri Najib Razak sought to play down the factionalism within his party, disputing descriptions of its “fracture”.

The Pekan MP acknowledged there were “differences of opinions” within Umno, but confidently said the party holds to democratic values and that the current dissonant groups will unite again when a strategic decision is required.

“Maybe not to the extent of the term ‘fracture’, but there are certain groups that brought different views within Umno.

“But I believe and am confident that when the time comes, we will unify Umno’s views and decide on its strategic direction as guidance,” he said in an interview with Astro Awani tonight on the Malay party’s future.

The former prime minister also said that despite being part of the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government, Umno no longer has “absolute power”.

“This is the toughest period or age for Umno.

“Even without absolute power, we are part of the government, so this situation will invite different opinions on what we should do,” he said.

Back on January 3, Najib said that Umno was formed on the basis that it will lead the nation and not to be led by others.

Speaking at the Pekan Umno division annual meeting then, Najib called on party members to reject cooperation with its PN partner Bersatu and instead work towards reclaiming its dominant position in government.