Azmin announces Gerakan’s Ang Chin Tat as Selangor Perikatan vice-chairman

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 22 — Perikatan Nasional (PN) has appointed Datuk David Ang Chin Tat from Gerakan as one of its Selangor deputy state chiefs, Datuk Seri Azmin Ali announced today.

In a statement today, Selangor PN chief Azmin said Ang’s appointment was unanimously decided during a meeting between component parties today.

“The Selangor state liaison meeting had also unanimously appointed Datuk Ang Chin Tat, chairman of Selangor Gerakan as the vice-chairman of Selangor Perikatan Nasional alongside Datuk Dr. Ahmad Yunus Hairi, Selangor PAS commissioner and Datuk Abdul Rashid Asari, Chairman of the Selangor Bersatu,’’ said Azmin.

Today also marks the first time that Gerakan has joined a Selangor PN state liaison meeting, said Azmin.

Praising Gerakan’s entry into the coalition, Azmin said it showed that the coalition celebrated diversity and inclusiveness.

“I am confident that this policy will strengthen the effort of Perikatan Nasional to attract the participation and support of the people in the particular millennial generation.

“Perikatan Nasional is also committed to embracing a new paradigm in the people’s struggle and continuing to inject new dynamics in politics that is based on values,’’ he said.

On February 11, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced that Gerakan was joining the PN coalition as its fifth member.

Others in the coalition are Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), PAS, the Homeland Solidarity Party (Star), and the Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP).