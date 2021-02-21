Covid-19: Perak records highest infectivity rate in country, says Health D-G

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah shared the infectivity rates via an infographic on his Twitter account. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 21 —The average Covid-19 infectivity rate (Rt) based on the number of daily cases in the country today is 0.90, with Perak recording the highest Rt at 1.93.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah through an infographic shared on his Twitter account informed that Kelantan recorded the second-highest Rt at 1.13, followed by Negeri Sembilan (1.03) and Kedah (1.0).

Other states that recorded Rt values under one were Sarawak (0.99), Johor (0.91), Selangor and Penang (0.89), Perlis (0.86), Putrajaya (0.84), Terengganu (0.83), Kuala Lumpur (0.82), Sabah (0.79), Pahang (0.76), Labuan (0.66), and Melaka (0.65).

A total of 3,297 new Covid-19 cases and five fatalities due to the disease were recorded in the country today. — Bernama