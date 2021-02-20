Sarawak asst minister: Construction of RM848m Batang Lupar 1 Bridge not delayed

SEBUYAU, Feb 20 — Construction of the Batang Lupar 1 bridge, which is estimated to cost RM848 million, has commenced and has not been delayed by the Sarawak government.

Sarawak Assistant Minister for Infrastructure and Ports Development Datuk Julaihi Narawi said that there may be parties who are confused thinking that the project has been postponed after its ground-breaking ceremony, scheduled for February 18, was postponed.

“No, who said it was postponed? Only the ground-breaking ceremony was postponed but this project is still running as normal. The contractor is on-site,” he said after visiting the project site here, today.

Julaihi said the contractor was also carrying out work in the early stages of the project including soil investigation.

“We have never postponed or cancelled this project as everything has already been awarded to the relevant contractors, perhaps there are those who may not be clear,” he said.

Previously, in a statement issued by his ministry, Julaihi explained that only the ground-breaking ceremony for the bridge construction project had to be postponed due to the current Covid-19 pandemic situation.

He said that the Chief Minister’s Department would set a suitable date to hold the event once the health concerns were over. — Bernama