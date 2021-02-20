Human skull found near Yong Peng-Pagoh highway

Batu Pahat district police chief ACP Ismail Dollah said the human skull was believed to belong to a car driver who was involved in a road accident about 10 months ago, namely around May or June 2020.— Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

BATU PAHAT, Feb 20 — A human skull was found at KM122.4 of the North-South Expressway from Yong Peng heading to Pagoh near here, yesterday.

Batu Pahat district police chief ACP Ismail Dollah said the human skull was believed to belong to a car driver who was involved in a road accident about 10 months ago, namely around May or June 2020.

He said the police received an alert on the discovery at 1.10 pm when the highway maintenance workers were cleaning the slope drain on the left side of the highway.

“The skull was found near a car that was hidden behind the bushes on the slope, about 67 metres from the highway.

“It was believed that the driver had lost control of the vehicle before it skidded and plunged down the slope,” he said in a statement today.

Ismail said the police were trying to find out the victim’s identity through the owner of the vehicle who has been identified and at the same time investigate the missing person reports lodged in June last year.

He said the skull has been taken to the Sultan Ismail Hospital’s Pathology Department for further action and the case was being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. — Bernama



