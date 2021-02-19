DAP, reps contribute RM60,000 to Malaysiakini’s fundraising campaign to pay court fine

Malaysiakini's lead counsel Datuk Malik Imtiaz Sarwar speaks to reporters at the Federal Court in Putrajaya February 19, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 19 — DAP has pledged to donate a total of RM60,000 to embattled news portal Malaysiakini’s fundraising campaign after it was fined RM500,000 for contempt over its facilitation of five readers’ remarks against the judiciary.

The party said its 50 MPs, assemblymen, and senators would each contribute RM1,000 while DAP itself will contribute RM10,000 to the campaign.

“This is a sad day for Malaysiakini and for the media industry in Malaysia. We stand in solidarity with my media friends in Malaysiakini,” said Kulai MP Teo Nie Ching in a statement.

She said Malaysiakini has played an important role as the 4th pillar of democracy, as it always held political leaders accountable and keeps elected representatives and the executive branch of government in check.

“We urge our fellow Malaysians who appreciate Malaysiakini to follow suit in donating,” Teo said.

Asides from Teo, the others include Lim Guan Eng (Bagan) Tan Kok Wai (Cheras) Lim Kit Siang (Iskandar Puteri) Anthony Loke (Seremban) Chan Foong Hin (Kota Kinabalu) Ong Kian Ming (Bangi) Wong Kah Woh (Ipoh Timor) Tony Pua (Damansara) Yeo Bee Yin (Bakri) Kasthuri Patto (Batu Kawan) Hannah Yeoh (Segambut) Teresa Kok (Seputeh) RSN Rayer (Jelutong) and Nga Kor Ming (Teluk Intan).

The MPs also include Fong Kui Lun (Bukit Bintang) Vivian Wong (Sandakan) Wong Shu Qi (Kluang) Lim Lip Eng (Kepong) Wong Hon Wai (Bukit Bendera) Khoo Poay Tiong (Kota Melaka) V Sivakumar (Batu Gajah) Noorita Sual (Tenom) Gobind Singh Deo (Puchong) Chow Kon Yew (Tanjong) Ngeh Koo Ham (Beruas) Alice Lau (Lanang) Thomas Su (Kampar) Steven Sim (Bukit Mertajam) and Kelvin Yii (Bandar Kuching).

The full lists includes Tengku Zulpuri Shah (Raub) Pang Hok Liong (Labis) Oscar Ling (Sibu) Teh Kok Lim (Taiping) Ramkarpal Singh (Bukit Gelugor) Charles Santiago (Klang) M. Kulasegaran (Ipoh Barat) Wong Tack (Bentong) Mordi Bimol (Mas Gading) Senator Liew Chin Tong, Senator Lim Hui Ying, Senator Alan Ling, Senator Nga Hock Cheh, Senator Suresh Singh Rashpal Singh, Chiew Chiu Sing (Tanjung Batu) Chew Peck Choo (Yong Peng) Sheikh Umar Bagharib Ali (Paloh) Chew Chong Sin (Mengkibol) Nicole Tan (Bukit Kepayang) and Ko Chung Sen (Kepayang).

Earlier today the fine was handed down to Malaysiakini’s operator Mkini Dot Com Sdn Bhd by Court of Appeal president Tan Sri Rohana Yusuf, following a decision by a panel of seven judges. The fine is to be paid on by Wednesday.

The remarks by the five Malaysiakini readers was originally posted on Malaysiakini’s website. In handing down the sentence, Rohana noted that although the news portal had extended an apology and cooperated both with the police and the courts, the act of contempt was a serious matter which would ultimately undermine the system of justice in the country.