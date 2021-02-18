Upko moots unity government concept

Upko president Datuk Wilfred Madius Tangau said the end of the movement control order in some states removes any justification for maintaining the Emergency, but said that he understood the need of the government to build economic and political stability in the country at the same time. — Picture by Emmanuel Santa Maria Chin

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KOTA KINABALU, Feb 18 — Asking the prime minister to put an end to the Emergency, a Sabah party said that the most viable solution now for everyone’s interest is to form a unity government, instead of holding the 15th general election early.

United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation (Upko) president Datuk Wilfred Madius Tangau said the end of the movement control order in some states removes any justification for maintaining the Emergency, but said that he understood the need of the government to build economic and political stability in the country at the same time.

“But there is a democratic and sustainable solution, namely, a political ceasefire between the government and the opposition on a Confidence and Supply Agreement (CSA).

“Right now the fear seems to be a vote of no-confidence against him should Parliament be allowed to convene. That’s why the Emergency was mooted, in the hopes of clinging on to power,” he said.

He said that Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin should instead bring all parties together through cross-party agreements that would allow everyone input into the policy-making decisions.

“A CSA would allow the government to govern without paranoia of being overthrown and the Opposition to provide legislative oversight and policy inputs through an inclusive and mature policy-making process,” he said.

Speaking to reporters via a virtual press conference, Tangau said that the public did not want a general election after the third wave of Covid-19 in the country that was triggered by Sabah’s snap last September.

He said that he had sent an open letter to Muhyiddin yesterday with the proposal asking Muhyiddin to seek an inter-party political settlement to replace the Jan 12 emergency declaration as the basis for his government’s continuity.

“Upko will be the first to support Muhyiddin in leading a bold move to seek cross-party reconciliation for real political stability.

“This ceasefire can even last till 16 June 2023, the date the Parliament stands automatically dissolved, so that YAB Tan Sri can focus all your energy on the pandemic and economy for the rest of the 14th Parliament’s term,” Madius said quoting the letter he sent to the prime minister.

Under the CSA, he said there should be full functioning Parliament and state legislatures without any administrative obstacles in the name of pandemic, with virtual or hybrid sitting introduced when necessary.

The CSA would also moot an opposition member and backbencher in setting up of a select committee to cover every ministerial portfolio and recognise a shadow cabinet with resources and access to necessary policy information.

Among others, he said they should be the start of a process to create an Office of Public Prosecution separate from the control of Attorney General’s Chambers and also assurance of a free, fair, clean and inclusive 15th General Election.

Tangau said that he will bring the matter up with Pakatan Harapan as well as Sabah’s opposition Warisan to pursue his party’s plan for a unity government.

“Let’s work together to enable Malaysia’s best response in pandemic management and economic recovery,” he said.