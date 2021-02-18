In Shah Alam, insurance training consultant pleads not guilty to laundering money involving RM1.8m

Zuriati Mohamed Yusoff, 47, a former director at Millionaire Synergy Sdn Bhd, pleaded not guilty after all the charges were read out to her before Judge Yang Zaimey Yang Ghazali. — Bernama pic

SHAH ALAM, Feb 18 — An insurance training consultant was charged in the Sessions Court here today with 25 counts of money laundering, involving RM1.8 million.

Zuriati Mohamed Yusoff, 47, a former director at Millionaire Synergy Sdn Bhd, however, pleaded not guilty after all the charges were read out to her before Judge Yang Zaimey Yang Ghazali.

On the first charge, she was charged in her capacity as a director of Millionaire Synergy Sdn Bhd, with receiving RM1,849,719.75, believed to be from ill-gotten gains, which was deposited in the company’s current account on May 21, 2018.

On the second to the fourth charge, she was alleged to have used between RM20,000 and RM90,000 in four cheques issued by the company as payment for herself and another individual.

For the remaining 20 charges, Zuriati was charged with transferring between RM10,000 and RM435,080 from the company’s account into the saving and current accounts belonging to herself, a company and 17 individuals.

All the offences, framed under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds from Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (AMLATFPUAA), were allegedly committed between May 21, 2018 and July 6, 2018 at a branch office of a local bank in Kota Damansara, Petaling Jaya.

Judge Yang Zaimey set bail at RM30,000 with one surety for all charges.

She also allowed an application by the prosecution, represented by deputy public prosecutor Mohamad Nuzul Azuar Zulkifli, to transfer the case to the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court to be heard jointly with another case involving the accused on March 14. — Bernama