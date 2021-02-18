Bowling centre operators plead with govt to save 2,000 jobs

File picture shows an employee disinfecting equipment at Wangsa Bowl, a bowling centre located at Wangsa Walk Mall, in Kuala Lumpur June 9, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 18 — Bowling centre operators are pleading with the government to allow them operate soon to safeguard the livelihood of about 2,000 employees involved.

In a virtual press conference today, the group represented by Sunway Megalanes assistant general manager Michelle Wong, Ampang Superbowl marketing manager Mustafa Yassin, Lite Superbowl Centre manager Wan Muhd Fauzwan, U Bowl director John Wang, KL Megalanes Centre manager Zulmazlan Zulkifli and Mega Bowling Centre manager Adrian Charles Dragon, said vast majority of the staff affected are Malaysians.

They said the 160 days of closure during the Movement Control Order (MCO) first implemented in March last year, has taken a big toll on the operators as some not under the Prihatin scheme and had carry out to lay-off, pay cut or no pay when the centres were closed.

“There are about 90 bowling centres nationwide with about 2,000 staff working in various departments. We can say that all centres are still paying rentals though closed, only some have small cut in rentals.

“We hope all the centres will be allowed to operate soon. Bowling is a non-contact sport and we are adhering to standard operating procedures (SOP) involved like social distancing, sanitizing bowling balls and shoes as well ensuring the wearing of face mask,” Michelle said.

Meanwhile, Mustafa was also hopeful that the National Security Council (MKN) will allow them to operate with specific SOP drafted for bowling centres similar to the one used for gymnasiums.

“On average to operate a medium sized centre of 24 lanes will cost about RM80,000 a month for rental, electricity and salary not taking into consideration the location and other factors, so if it is limited to only 10 people, we have to bear the losses.

“Of course we would like have the SOPs designed for bowling centres based on the capacity, like not more than 30 per cent of the full capacity because we actually follow the SOPs,” he said.

Malaysian Tenpin Bowling Congress (MTBC) secretary Maradona Chok said the bowling centres in the country have been very obedient in following the SOPs and no complaints of problems or cases have been reported in any of the centres.

“It will be good if centres are allowed to operate with detailed SOP specifically for bowling and according to the capacity. It can be maintained in a very safe manner.

“We are in close contact with the National Sports Council, they have informed us that Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Reezal Merican Naina Merican promised to raise up this matter to MKN in today’s meeting, we are hoping to have the good news to allow centres to operate soon,” he said. — Bernama