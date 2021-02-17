Emergency issues: March 4 hearing for Anwar’s bid for judicial review

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 17 — Opposition leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s leave application for judicial review relating to emergency issues will be heard first before his four questions on the same issue are referred to the Federal Court.

The leave application for judicial review is to challenge the action of the Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and the government in advising the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah to suspend Parliament during the Emergency period.

Senior Federal Counsel (SFC) Ahmad Hanir Hambaly said that High Court Judge Datuk Seri Mariana Yahya made the decision to hear the application on March 4 at 2.30 pm, through online proceedings.

He said this to reporters after the case management, conducted online, which was also attended by SFC S. Narkunavathy and lawyers representing Anwar, namely, Ramkarpal Singh and Sangeet Kaur Deo.

In an application filed by Anwar on Jan 25, he sought a court declaration that the decision by the Cabinet, led by Muhyiddin, to advise Al-Sultan Abdullah to promulgate Section 14 of the Emergency (Essential Powers) Ordinance 2021, which had resulted in the suspension of Parliament, is unconstitutional, unlawful, has no effect and is ultra vires.

Anwar also sought a declaration that Section 14 of the Emergency Ordinance is inconsistent with Article 150 (3) and (5) of the Federal Constitution, and therefore is unconstitutional and invalid, apart from applying for a mandamus order for both respondents to advise Al-Sultan Abdullah to repeal the said section.

The Port Dickson MP also filed an application to refer four legal questions to the Federal Court pertaining to the same (emergency) issue. — Bernama