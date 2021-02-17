Covid-19: Kuching returns to red zone after 43 local infections recorded in last two weeks, says SDMC

A healthcare worker collects swab samples to test for Covid-19 at Dewan Desa Temuan in Kota Damansara January 29, 2021. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUCHING, Feb 17 — Kuching has turned to a red zone from an orange zone today, after recording a total of 43 locally transmitted cases of Covid-19 in the last 14 days, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

“Samarahan, Julau, Subis, Beluru, Kapit, Song, Dalat, Bintulu, Kanowit, Miri and Sibu remain as red zones with a total of 2,161 locally transmitted cases recorded in the 11 districts in the last 14 days,” it said in a statement.

Lundu and Sri Aman districts remain as orange zones with 60 locally transmitted cases recorded in these two districts in the last 14 days.

Bau, Matu, Selangau, Betong, Saratok, Sarikei, Sebauh, Lawas, Bukit Mabong, Tatau, Pakan, Serian, Belaga, and Meradong remain yellow with a total of 93 locally transmitted cases in the last 14 days.

The other 12 districts in the state namely Daro, Simunjan, Lubok Antu, Telang Usan, Asajaya, Limbang, Tanjung Manis, Tebedu, Mukah, Pusa, Kabong and Marudi remain green. — Borneo Post