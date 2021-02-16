You can bid on these KFC 'plates' for more than RM20,000

You can get in on the bids for KFC car registration plates by 11.59pm 17 February 2021. — Picture via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 16 — All you fried chicken fans can get in on the bids for KFC car registration plates by 11.59pm 17 February 2021. Some of the more sought-after KFC plates have a minimum bid of RM20,000.

The tenders for the car plate numbers started on 13 February 2021. — Picture courtesy of Facebook via SoyaCincau

The tenders for the car plate numbers started on 13 February 2021 — which means you won’t have long if you want to get your hands on them. You’re able to bid on them on the JPJeBid website, but you’d need to register for an account first if you haven’t. You can also download their app (iOS, Android).

Once you’ve logged in, you’ll be able to search for your preferred car plate number (example: 10, 800, 5) by clicking on “Cari Nombor”. Once you’ve searched for your number, you’ll be able to see the car plates’ minimum bids. So, for example, the car plate number KFC100 has a minimum bid of RM800, whereas KFC8 has an insane minimum bid of RM20,000.

Less attractive numbers like KFC4543 has a minimum bid of RM300. To bid, just press “Bida” and you’ll be guided to a page where you’d need to pay a booking fee of RM10.

“The winners of the bids will be announced 24 hours after the end date and time — which is on Thursday,” said JPJ Kedah’s Deputy Director Abdul Tolib Ahmad.

He also said that the numbers available for bidding are numbers 2 until 9999 for their “special” KFC car plates. The plates are expected to be extremely popular, as JPJ Kedah managed to obtain more than RM1.2 million from their KFA number plates—synonymous with the Kedah Darul Aman football club. Their KEN number plates obtained RM4.8 million in 2016. — SoyaCincau