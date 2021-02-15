Health Ministry trace 10 out of 13 Covid-19 clusters to workplaces in past 24 hours

File picture shows health workers collecting swab samples to test for Covid-19 at Selcare Clinic in Shah Alam February 2, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 15 — Workplace related infections continue to contribute to the burgeoning Covid-19 clusters, with 10 out 13 recorded across six states today.

Of the remaining three clusters, the Health Ministry said one was an infection within the community in Pengkalan Teras, Terengganu.

Another was traced to an infection within a detention centre in Perak, which was dubbed Tembok Tapah.

The last non-workplace cluster was traced to an infection that started within a high-risk group in Selangor and called the Jalan Cheras cluster.

To date, Malaysia has recorded 996 Covid-19 clusters of which 489 remain active.

MORE TO COME