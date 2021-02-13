Police report lodged over spread of Ismail Sabri’s old videos

Videos of Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob had been spread, purporting to show him flouting SOPs . — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 13 — A police report report has been lodged over the spread of two videos on social media allegedly defaming Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob violating the standard operating procedure (SOP) of the Movement Control Order (MCO).

The report was lodged by his press secretary Azlina Md Rosdy @ Rozzy at the Dang Wangi police headquarters at about 12 pm today.

Azlina said the spread of the videos could confuse and stir anger among the people as well as tarnish the minister’s credibility.

“The first video which was Ismail Sabri’s daily press conference on April 14 last year was spread as if it was his recent press conference about no more compounds will be issued, instead those who violated the SOP will be jailed.

“It is an old video and the government has since made various improvements to the SOP implementation,” she told reporters after lodging the report.

Azlina said the second video entitled ‘Sendiri buat SOP, sendiri langgar’ was spread as if Ismail Sabri was violating the SOP by attending a Chinese New Year this year.

The video was actually an event in conjunction with the Warriors’ Day Fund campaign held on Sept 15 last year, during the Recovery MCO (RMCO) period.

“During the implementation of RMCO, events including wedding ceremonies were allowed to be held. There was no violation of SOP,” Azlina said adding that the police report was made to stop the spread of slanders against Ismail Sabri.

Dang Wangi district police chief ACP Mohamad Zainal Abdullah, when contacted by Bernama, confirmed having received the report. — Bernama