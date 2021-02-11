Azmin: Bersatu, PAS have met to discuss formation of Selangor Perikatan state liaison committee

Selangor state liaison committee (BPN) chairman Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali said the meeting took place on February 5 where Selangor Bersatu chairman Datuk Abdul Rashid Asari and Selangor PAS commissioner Datuk Ahmad Yunus Hairi also attended. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 11 — Senior political leaders of Bersatu and PAS Selangor have already met and discussed the formation of the Perikatan Nasional (PN) Selangor state liaison committee.

Selangor state liaison committee (BPN) chairman Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali said the meeting took place on February 5 where Selangor Bersatu chairman Datuk Abdul Rashid Asari and Selangor PAS commissioner Datuk Ahmad Yunus Hairi also attended.

“Discussions took place with a great spirit of debate focusing on the formation of a strategic, proficient and dynamic organisational structure to develop strength in order to build the confidence of the people,” he said in a statement today.

Azmin said the state’s political landscape and “current challenges” demanded that PN presents politics that are progressive and enlightened, with a focus on strengthening unity, welfare, development and sustainable economic growth.

He said PN’s Selangor chapter is committed to mobilising the strength of each member of the party.

“We will continue to strengthen both the leadership and grassroots level, to ensure the state’s stability and the well-being of its people,” he said.

On January 5, PN appointed 14 state liaison committee (BPN) chairman, including Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as Johor BPN chairman.

Perikatan Nasional secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin, in a statement said all appointments were made by the PN chairman after a meeting with PN Supreme Council.