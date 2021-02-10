MCO: Sabah allows congregational, Friday prayers beginning Feb 12

State Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun said the permission was subject to several conditions, including not having more than 15 people at a time for congregational obligatory prayers while for Friday prayers, it should not exceed 45 congregants. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KOTA KINABALU, Feb 10 — Friday and obligatory prayers held in congregations as well as other religious activities at all mosques and suraus in Sabah will be allowed during the movement control order (MCO) effective Friday (February 12).

State Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun said the permission was subject to several conditions, including not having more than 15 people at a time for congregational obligatory prayers while for Friday prayers, it should not exceed 45 congregants.

“Religious activities in other houses of worship are allowed at one-third of the capacity of the place of worship, or not more than 45 people at a time, effective the same day,” he said in a statement tonight.

Masidi, who is also the state government’s spokesperson on Covid-19-related matters said dine-ins at restaurants would also be allowed with up to two people per table effective today, in line with the Federal government’s decision.

“However, senior citizens and children are not encouraged (to dine-in),” he said.

On the Covid-19 situation in Sabah, Masidi said 132 new cases were reported today, bringing the cumulative number of positive cases in the state to 50,855, while four more fatalities were recorded, with two in Tawau and one each in Putatan and Sandakan.

Meanwhile, he said 174 Covid-19 patients had recovered and were discharged from the hospital today, bringing the cumulative number of cured patients in Sabah to 48,535. — Bernama