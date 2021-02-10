Finas plans to hold virtual townhall session with creative industry players

Deputy chairman Datuk Norman Abdul Halim said Finas is always open to accepting suggestions and views. ― Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 10 — The National Film Development Corporation (Finas) is planning to hold a virtual townhall session with creative industry players to discuss improvements to realise a common agenda in internationalising the local creative industry.

Deputy chairman Datuk Norman Abdul Halim said Finas is always open to accepting suggestions and views which need to be conveyed through the right channels.

“Finas also does not neglect the welfare of local creative industry players. We have implemented the Finas Prihatin programme, launched the People’s Housing Programme (PPR) Komuniti Seni Prihatin and the screening incentive.

“It will benefit the local creative industry players in facing the Covid-19 pandemic challenges,” he said in a statement today.

He said Finas through the Communications and Multimedia Ministry had taken proactive steps to obtain permission for filming activities during the movement control order (MCO) 2.0 period as announced on February 8.

Norman also said that all members and management of Finas had expressed their full support for the leadership of its chairman Zakaria Abdul Hamid and chief executive officer Ahmad Idham Ahmad Nadzri.

“Throughout their leadership, Finas has successfully implemented various high-impact initiatives including the Creative Industry Immediate Economic Action Plan (Pelaksana), Digital Content Fund (DKD) and the Feature Film Screening Incentive (ITFC). — Bernama