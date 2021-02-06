TTDI residents’ association urges KL authorities not to appeal Taman Rimba Kiara court decision for greater good of longhouse residents

People jog at Taman Rimba Kiara in Kuala Lumpur during the CMCO period October 19, 2020. — File picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 6 — The Taman Tun Dr Ismail Residents’ Association (TTDI RA) today urged Yayasan Wilayah Persekutuan and the Kuala Lumpur Mayor (Datuk Bandar) not to appeal the recent court decision that quashed a development order for a proposed high-rise project in Taman Rimba Kiara.

In a statement issued today, the association said an appeal would be a waste of public funds.

It echoed Segambut MP Hannah Yeoh, who also said yesterday that the Federal Territories minister as chairman of Yayasan Wilayah Persekutuan should channel its resources into the construction of affordable landed units for the longhouse residents who reside in the vicinity of Taman Rimba Kiara.

[EN, BM & TAMIL] TAMAN RIMBA KIARA Longhouse residents deserve better : Why put them in one block of flats when they... Posted by Hannah Yeoh on Thursday, February 4, 2021

“The Court of Appeal decision has already been hailed widely as a landmark ruling,

including by the Malaysian Bar and legal experts.

“The Datuk Bandar and Yayasan Wilayah Persekutuan should instead demonstrate their willingness to abide by the significant pronouncements issued by the Court of Appeal and concentrate resources on reforms to be in line with the judicial guidance provided,” said TTDI RA in a statement.

The association added that it would like to set up a meeting with Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa to discuss a permanent housing solution for the 98 longhouse families involved.

The proposed development project was part of a joint venture between Yayasan Wilayah Persekutuan and Memang Perkasa Sdn Bhd.

On January 27, the Court of Appeal in KL quashed the development order on the grounds that as a purely commercial deal, it contravened city development plans which had demarcated Taman Rimba Kiara as a public open space, green area and city park.