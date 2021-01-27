Appeals court quashes DBKL’s approval for condo in TTDI’s Taman Rimba Kiara

A general view of Rimba Kiara Park in Kuala Lumpur. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 27 ― The Court of Appeal today quashed a development order for a proposed high rise project in Taman Rimba Kiara, allowing an appeal by the residents association of the adjoining Taman Tun Dr Ismail against a government decision.

Datuk Mary Lim, who chaired the three-judge panel, ruled that there were sufficient grounds to set aside the development order dated July 13, 2017.

She also said the residents association has locus standi to challenge the earlier government decision.

MORE TO COME