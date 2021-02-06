Covid-19: Tourism Ministry, Labour Dept to implement temporary accommodation initiative for hotel workers

Motac said the initiative was the best alternative at the moment which could indirectly help the business continuity of hotel operators affected by the pandemic. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, Feb 6 — The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (Motac) is working with the Department of Labour Peninsular Malaysia (JTKSM) to implement temporary accommodation initiative for workers to be housed in hotels, in accordance with the Workers’ Minimum Standards of Housing and Amenities Act 1990 (Act 446).

Motac, in a statement today, said the decision was reached during a special session of the National Security Council (MKN) on Covid-19 management on January 26.

Following that, a discussion with representatives of the hotel and tour bus industry associations was held on Feb 4 to get views and suggestions on the implementation of the initiative.

“The government’s proactive efforts are aimed at tackling the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic caused by workplace clusters, especially those involving workers’ accommodation,” the ministry said.

Motac said the initiative was the best alternative at the moment which could indirectly help the business continuity of hotel operators affected by the pandemic.

It said that the application is open for interested hotels that meet the requirements under Act 446.

Hotels that have registered with Motac only need to submit an application directly via email to the [email protected], while those who have yet registered with Motac, need to register first at www.spip.gov.my before their application to be referred to JTKSM.

The ministry said the scope only involved room accommodation, not including the cost of water, electricity, laundry and other facilities, however, employers could get other facilities related to the additional costs by negotiating the matters with the hotels. — Bernama