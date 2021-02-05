Pakatan to Muhyiddin: Elections not needed as GE14 results valid until 2023, return people’s mandate to us

The PH presidential council also took issue that it has not received any feedback on the list of names it submitted to the government for inclusion into the Special Emergency Free Committee announced by Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 5 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) today reiterated their stance that a general election is not needed currently, as the results of the 14th general election are valid until 2023, along with the “people’s mandate”.

This comes after Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said yesterday during a televised address that he would make way for Parliament to be dissolved and the next general elections, as soon as the Covid-19 pandemic situation in Malaysia is resolved.

“What is needed is the return of the mandate to the appropriate parties, immediately,” said PH in a statement signed by PKR secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution, Amanah secretary-general Datuk Hatta Ramli, and DAP organising secretary Anthony Loke Siew Fook; after the council met for a monthly meeting last night.

The PH presidential council also took issue that it has not received any feedback on the list of names it submitted to the government for inclusion into the Special Emergency Free Committee announced by Muhyiddin.

The council said that it had submitted the list two weeks ago, on January 21.

“This is very unfortunate because we are given the impression that this committee is important to examine the current situation to make recommendations related to the termination of the Emergency,” their statement read.