A health worker uses a swab to collect a sample for Covid-19 testing from a man in Jalan Pudu, Kuala Lumpur, January 18, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 3 ― The Ministry of Health data today showed 13 new Covid-19 clusters were detected today with 12 of them related to infection within workplaces.

All the workplace clusters are spread out within eight states, with five of them detected within the Klang Valley as well as Putrajaya.

The other cluster is confined to a detention centre in Kelantan.

To date, Malaysia has 412 active Covid-19 clusters out of 851 cumulative clusters since the pandemic struck the country.

