Johor police open fire to stop suspect from fleeing

Kota Tinggi district police chief Supt Hussin Zamora said the 3pm incident happened when policemen were trying to arrest the suspect, in his 30s, who was in a rented house. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

JOHOR BARU, Feb 2 — Police opened fire at a suspected car thief who tried to ram them with his vehicle in Perumahan Generasi Belia Felda Sungai Sibol, Bandar Tenggara, near Kota Tinggi, today.

Kota Tinggi district police chief Supt Hussin Zamora said the 3pm incident happened when policemen were trying to arrest the suspect, in his 30s, who was in a rented house.

“Acting on information, police went to the house to apprehend the suspect but when questioned he tried to run down policemen with his car in an attempt to flee,” he said when contacted tonight.

Hussin said police had to shoot the car tyre to stop the suspect from escaping.

“The suspect did not return fire, and he did not suffer any serious injury during the arrest,” he added. — Bernama