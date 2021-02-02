EPF Shah Alam counter services to resume tomorrow

In a statement today, the pension fund said standard operating procedures would continue to be enforced in its branches nationwide to ensure the safety and health of members and staff. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 2 — The Employees Provident Fund (EPF) will resume counter services at its office in Shah Alam starting tomorrow.

The branch was closed yesterday after a number of its employees tested positive for Covid-19.

In a statement today, the pension fund said standard operating procedures would continue to be enforced in its branches nationwide to ensure the safety and health of members and staff.

EPF said member visits could only be made by appointments via the Janji Temu Online facility within its website, https://www.kwsp.gov.my/ms/janjitemu.

“All members must go through a temperature screening and check-in via MySejahtera prior to entering the branch premises,” it said, adding that all members must observe physical distancing measures during their entire visit.

For more information, EPF members can contact its Contact Management Centre at 03-8922 6000 or refer to the website. — Bernama