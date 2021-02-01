Malaysia’s drop in TI Corruption Index must be taken seriously, says Lee Lam Thye

National Integrity Institute member Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye said steps could be taken to minimise the prevalence of corruption through concerted actions, including stringent enforcement of the existing laws and through public education. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 1 — The latest report of Malaysia's six-point drop in Transparency International's (TI) Corruption Perception Index (CPI) (2020) is a matter of serious concern and calls for serious reflection, says National Integrity Institute member, Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye.

He said according to TI, Malaysia scored 51 out of 100 points for the CPI in 2020 compared to 57 in 2019 and the fact that Malaysia had fallen six points was a matter of concern.

“On the contrary, we must never let our guard down in our fight against corruption wherever, whenever and however it happens,” he said in a statement today.

Lee said steps could be taken to minimise the prevalence through concerted actions, including stringent enforcement of the existing laws and through public education.

He said the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) must be complimented for its swift action in cases where evidence were available on corrupt practices, in the private and public sectors, and it had succeeded in securing convictions in a number of high-profile cases.

“The war against corruption cannot be won overnight. It needs painstaking effort, commitment, political will and a propensity to stay the course despite the temptations.

“It is a two-pronged assault. One, to bring to book all who have been suspected of having actively solicited and received monies or gifts in exchange for favours done.

“Two, to educate people on the need to be ethical, preserve integrity and other attributes, and abhor corruption,” he added.

Lee said the authorities must start in schools where good values and habits could be inculcated in young minds, in addition to emphasising integrity and responsibility, respect for people and institutions, and healthy practices.

“It has been suggested that among other ways to reduce corrupt practices is to revise such legislation as the Official Secrets Act,” he added. — Bernama