Kafa d’Hijrah will support learning strategies for modern pedagogy, says minister

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 1 — As part of the Musaadah Covid-19 education initiative, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Seri Zulkifli Mohamad today launched the Kelas Agama dan Fardu Ain (Kafa) d’Hijrah programme on TV Alhijrah.

TV Alhijrah, in a statement here said the programme which started airing today, was produced in collaboration with the Malaysian Islamic Development Department (Jakim) and the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department (Jawi).

The programme will be broadcast every Monday to Saturday, from 4.30pm to 5pm on the TV Alhijrah channel, while the repeat telecast at 11.30am and 6.30pm.

Meanwhile, Zulkifli said the Kafa d’Hijrah programme is a good effort to fill in the lack of learning strategies for modern pedagogy that can help ensure that students do not lag behind in their studies, especially in religious subjects.

TV AlHijrah chief executive officer Namanzee Harris said the programme was produced to support the current home-based teaching and learning method, as well as help students with limited facilities such as internet access, laptops and mobile phones.

“The first week of this month will cover the chapter one of the subject on the Al-Quran for Year One to Year 6 pupils, followed by the subject of Ibadah in the second week, Sirah (third week), Jawi and Khat (last week of February).

“The episode for the Arabic language subject will be aired in the first week of March followed by the Akidah subject (second week) until the chapter one is completed,” he said.

Namanzee said the programme would also be expanded to include secondary level subjects. — Bernama