Zulkifli: SmartHalal app, easy way to check halal status

Datuk Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri says users can obtain various halal certification information that they want to share with only one scan. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 29 ― Consumers can now check the halal status of any products or services instantly and easily just by using the QR Code scanner on the SmartHalal mobile application.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri said consumers must first download the SmartHalal application on their smart devices before they could start using the QR Code system.

“With only one scan, users can obtain various halal certification information that they want to share,” he said during the launching ceremony of the SmartHalal application which was streamed live on his Facebook page today.

The SmartHalal application, developed based on the Malaysian Halal Certification System (MYeHALAL), is a product of strategic collaboration between the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission, Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) and Islamic Religious Departments in the states.

According to Zulkifli, the application would make it easier for users to obtain locations or information about suppliers who have been recognised and given the Malaysian Halal certification by the authorities in the country.

Among the features in SmartHalal application is the latest announcements on the halal industry, location search via Google Maps and Waze and product information search via QR Code.

Zulkifli said Jakim would continue to update and improve the QR Code system on the application to ensure it remained relevant and up-to-date. ― Bernama