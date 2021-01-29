Federal Territory Day celebrations to proceed amid MCO, says FT minister

K Tan Sri Annuar Musa speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya January 6, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon UALA LUMPUR, Jan 29 ― The celebrations of this year’s Federal Territory (FT) Day will continue amid Covid-19 with several programmes being lined up according to the standard operating procedures (SOP) in the new normal.

Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa said with the theme Federal Territory, Caring Territory, the celebrations would begin with the special prayer programme Wilayah Persekutuan Bermunajat to be held simultaneously and virtually after the Maghrib prayers tomorrow at all mosques and surau in the three federal territories of Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan.

“Even though the celebrations will be in the movement control order (MCO) environment without any mass gatherings, it will be meaningful as we emphasis on observing the caring culture among the FT dwellers,” he told Bernama in an interview in conjunction with FT Day 2021.

Annuar said among the programmes were the launch of the 5MY programme which aims at helping the urban poor, as well as the affordable Residensi Prihatin housing project and the urban renewal project with a long-term benefit.

“There will also be an announcement on the list of recipients of this year’s FT awards, medals and honours, but the investiture ceremony will only be held after the MCO is lifted (if deemed suitable),” he said.

The minister said other programmes lined up for the FT Day were the appreciation award for Covid-19 frontliners and the distribution of food baskets to low-income households.

Annuar also said that the local authorities and dwellers in the three Federal Territories were encouraged to create the festive mood by flying the FT flag and setting up lights at their houses, buildings and premises.

Public display on the history of FT establishment, infrastructure development and people's welfare programmes in each territory will be made available in digital form on social media, the official website of the relevant ministries and agencies as well as electronic billboards at Menara DBKL 1, Dataran Merdeka and in front of Wisma Perbadanan Labuan.

FT dwellers are also encouraged to join in the celebrations in their own creative way, including by sharing their photos and videos on social media using the hashtag # WilayahPersekutuanWilayahPriha tin and #kibarbenderaWP. ― Bernama