Covid-19: Village Grocer outlet in Bangsar Village closes for deep cleaning after staff tests positive

This is the second time that Village Grocer’s Bangsar Village outlet has been forced to close for sanitisation. — Picture from Facebook/Village Grocer

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 29 ― Supermarket chain Village Grocer revealed today that a part-time staff at its Bangsar Village outlet tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday.

As a result, said outlet will be closed today as all staff undergo swab tests while the premises are sanitised, its management announced today.

“Dear valued customer, please be aware we were informed on January 28, one of our part timer staff was tested positive on Covid-19 antigen test on January 27, last reported to work on January 21.

“While waiting for the PCR test result, we have decided to close one day, January 29, to have all staff to undergo swab test and the store to undergo deep cleaning and sanitization as part of our safety precautions for the safety of our staff and customer.

“We will resume services on January 30,” it said in an announcement posted on Facebook today.

This is the second time that Village Grocer’s Bangsar Village outlet has been forced to close for sanitisation.

On March 26 last year, it announced that it would deep-clean the outlet after claims were made that a Covid-19 positive case had visited the premises the week before.

Then, on April 6 last year, Village Grocer said it would deep clean its EkoCheras branch overnight before reopening for business at noon the next day, after having been told by the Health Ministry that one of its customers who visited the outlet on March 25 and April 3 had tested positive.