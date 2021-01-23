Negeri Sembilan Islamic Religious Affairs dept denies Friday prayer held without complying with SOP

Masks are now required wear during Friday prayers, among other SOPs. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SEREMBAN, Jan 23 — The Negeri Sembilan Islamic Religious Affairs Department today denied that a viralled video of a congregation performing the Friday prayer at Masjid At-Taqwa, Paroi here, showed them not complying with the prescribed standard operating procedures (SOP).

Its director, Datuk Mohd Zaidi Ramli said the Friday prayer was monitored by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), RELA and mosque staff, with members of the congregation complying with the prescribed SOP, such as bringing their own prayer rugs, wearing face masks and keeping their physical distance.

“Only one gate was opened for entrance to the mosque area and the mosque committee also provided three tents outside the mosque area for those arriving to register and scan their body temperature before entering the mosque.

“Members of the congregation were also not allowed to park their vehicles in the mosque area based on the SOP that has been set. That was why, there are many vehicles seen on the road shoulder,” he said in a statement today.

Yesterday, the video, which lasted more than two minutes, was viralled on social media after it was shared by a man who claimed that members of the congregation at the mosque did not wear face mask and there were many of them.

Mohd Zaidi said there were only 900 people at the mosques yesterday, although the capacity allowed after taking into account the physical distancing is 1,200 individuals, while the actual capacity of the mosque is 3,000 people.

He said JHEAINS remained consistent in taking stern action against those caught violating the SOP. — Bernama