Covid-19: One school each in Melaka and Terengganu temporarily closed

One school each in Melaka and Terengganu are temporarily closed due to Covid-19. — Reuters pic

KOTA MELAKA, Jan 22 ― The Tun Fatimah Form Six College in Durian Daun here has been ordered to close immediately for a week after a teacher in the school was confirmed positive for Covid-19.

State Education, Higher Education, Technical and Vocational, Science and Innovation Committee chairman, Datuk Noor Effandi Ahmad said the week-long closure from today until January 28 is to enable a sanitisation operation to be conducted by Melaka Fire and Rescue Department.

“We understand the teacher was asymptomatic and those who have close contact with the individual have been told to undergo Covid-19 screening.

“This is an isolated case so parents need not worry as quick actions were taken,” he said when contacted here tonight.

Noor Effandi said teachers and students who have close contact with the teacher were ordered to undergo quarantine after being informed by the Melaka Tengah District Health Centre.

In Terengganu, Sekolah Kebangsaan Sultan Sulaiman 1 of Kuala Terengganu was ordered to close for 14 days from today until February 5 after eight cases of positive Covid-19 were detected in the school.

Terengganu State Health director, Dr Nor Azimi Yunus said the closure was to enable disinfection works to be carried out to contain the spread of the infection.

“All school activities have been postponed,” she said when contacted by Bernama tonight.

In this regard, Dr Nor Azimi reminded the people to provide the true information on Covid-19 to health personnel especially on travel history, close contact as well as the symptoms experienced.

Terengganu recorded its highest daily Covid-19 infections today with 178 cases. ― Bernama