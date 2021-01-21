Pahang offers rental exemption for stall operators affected by floods

Pahang Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail cleans a classroom affected by the floods at SMK Mengkarak in Bera January 21, 2021. — Picture via Twitter/Bernama

BERA, Jan 21 — In a bid to ease the burden of tenants of stalls under the purview of the local authorities in the state, who were affected by the recent floods, the Pahang state government has offered rental exemption for this month.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail said as for stalls that were badly damaged, tenants have been exempted from paying the rent until the repair works are completed.

“Many people were affected by the disaster and yesterday, the State Executive Council decided to provide the exemption,” he told reporters after the post-flood programme at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Mengkarak, Bandar Bera, here today.

Wan Rosdy said the state government would also give a rebate of up to RM15 on domestic water consumption for this month to each household head.

For houses that were completely destroyed in the floods, the rebate would be given for January and February, he added.

Wan Rosdy said so far, the state government had spent RM12 million for the flood relief aid and intended to provide a one-off assistance to households heads registered with their respective flood operations control centres.

As part of preparations to face future floods, he said the state government plans to set up a permanent multi-purpose settlement centre to house flood victims.

On the discovery of a ship’s hull, believed to be from the 18th or 19th century, after the floodwaters receded in Kampung Penjom, Kuala Lipis, Wan Rosdy said the state government would leave the matter to the State Museum Department. — Bernama