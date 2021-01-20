Tanjung Bungah, Tanjung Tokong markets sanitised after one Covid-19 case reported

The Fire and Rescue Department personnel arriving at the Tanjung Bungah wet market complex to sanitise the area January 20, 2021. — Picture from Facebook/Zairil Khir Johari

GEORGE TOWN, Jan 20 — Sanitisation operations were held at both the Tanjung Bungah and Tanjung Tokong public markets this afternoon after a hawker tested positive for Covid-19.

Tanjung Bungah assemblyman Zairil Khir Johari said the hawker has a stall at the hawker centre of the Tanjung Bungah market complex, which was at a different section from the wet market section.

“He was not operating his stall over the last few days before his results were out,” he said.

Zairil said once he was informed of the case, he had requested for the Fire and Rescue Department to conduct a sanitisation exercise at the Tanjung Bungah market complex this afternoon.

“I also asked them to sanitise the Tanjung Tokong market just in case,” he said.

As of now, Zairil said both markets are open as usual and market-goers must continue to adhere to strict SOPs.