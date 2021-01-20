PTPTN borrowers can apply to defer loan repayments from today

An employee serves a customer at the National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) in Kuala Lumpur July 16, 2018. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 20 — Borrowers of the National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) affected by floods wishing to defer their loan repayments can do so via PTPTN’s official portal, at http://www.ptptn.gov.my/PenangguhanKhasBayaranBalik from today until March 31.

No supporting documents are needed when making the application, PTPTN said in a statement here today.

“The moratorium will be given for a three-month period beginning from the month the approval is given by PTPTN, between January and May 2021.

“The borrower will be notified of the approval through e-mail within three working days from the date the application is submitted,” PTPTN said.

Borrowers are reminded to update their contact details to ensure they receive the notification.

For more information, borrowers can contact PTPTN’s Careline at 03-2193 3000 from Mondays to Fridays (9am — 5pm) or visit its official portal www.ptptn.gov.my and go to the ‘Frequently Asked Questions’ page.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin when announcing the RM15 billion-Perlindungan Ekonomi dan Rakyat Malaysia (Permai) assistance package on Monday said PTPTN borrowers affected by the floods or pandemic can apply for a three-month moratorium on their PTPTN loan repayments.

Meanwhile, PTPTN chairman Wan Saiful Wan Jan said all officers at PTPTN should ensure that the application process runs smoothly and effectively.

“We don’t want too much bureaucracy in implementing this assistance programme,” he said. — Bernama