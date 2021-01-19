Covid-19 hits Cabinet again as Halimah Sadique tests positive

National Unity Minister Datuk Halimah Mohamed Sadique speaks during the appreciation ceremony for the Rukun Negara Club and Rukun Negara Secretariat in Kuala Lumpur August 6, 2020. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 19 — National Unity Minister Datuk Halimah Mohamed Sadique is the latest Cabinet member to contract Covid-19.

A statement from her office confirmed the matter on the ministry’s official Facebook page today.

“National Unity Minister Datuk Halimah Mohamed Sadique underwent the Covid-19 screening test on January 18, 2021 and was confirmed to be positive by the Ministry of Health (MOH) today.

“Therefore, Datuk Halimah Sadique would undergo treatment and quarantine, in accordance with the suggestion and close monitoring by the MOH in Johor Baru,” the statement read.

Senior government officials who have tested positive in recent weeks include Deputy Minister Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin (January 13); Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin (January 12); Women, Family and Community Minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun (January 10); Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed (January 9); and Sabah Deputy Chief Minister II Datuk Seri Jeffrey Kitingan (January 3).

Other lawmakers who have also tested positive for Covid-19 since the year started include: Padang Rengas MP Datuk Seri Nazri Aziz (January 18), PAS vice-president Senator Idris Ahmad (January 15); Umno Gua Musang MP Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah (January 13); Amanah Parit Yaani assemblyman Aminolhuda Hassan (January 12); Umno Galas assemblyman Mohd Syahbuddin Hashim and his wife (January 11); Umno Nenggiri assemblyman Ab Aziz Yusoff (January 9); and Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku Bingkor assemblyman Datuk Robert Tawik (January 8).