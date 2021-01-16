RM45 million from Covid-19 fund distributed, says National Disaster Management Agency

The Ministry of Health had confirmed to the agency who qualified for the fund. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 16 — A total RM45 million from the Covid-19 Fund has been distributed the next-of-kin of the victims who have died from the pandemic and to those whose incomes were affected by the scourge.

National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) director-general Datuk Aminuddin Hassim said the Covid-19 Fund which was launched by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin in March last year had received a latest contribution of RM20 million recently.

He said the accumulated amount of the Covid-19 Fund amounting to RM45 million prior to this had been distributed.

‘’Those who qualify for the contribution under the fund have already been confirmed by the Ministry of Health (MOH) before it is handed over to Nadma for follow up action.

‘’To date, we still have a balance of RM5 million from last year,’’ he said.

He was speaking at a media conference which was also attended by Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba who visited the Covid-19 Quarantine and Low Risk Treatment Centre (PKRC) at the Malaysian Agro Exposition Park Serdang (PKRC MAEPS 2.0), near here, today. — Bernama