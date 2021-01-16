One dead, two injured in explosion at factory

One worker was killed while two others were injured following a small explosion at a factory in the Tanjung Langsat industrial area in Pasir Gudang, January 16, 2021. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BAHRU, Jan 16 — One worker was killed while two others were injured following a small explosion at a factory in the Tanjung Langsat industrial area in Pasir Gudang, here, this afternoon.

Johor Fire and Rescue Department (JPBM) director Datuk Yahaya Madis said all the victims believed to be locals, were said to be carrying out welding work on a tank at the palm oil processing plant.



“The explosion is believed to be due to the reaction between the welding sparks and the gas in the tank.



“The victim who died fell from the welding work platform, which is 15m-high,” he said when contacted by Bernama.



The body and the two injured victims were taken to Sultan Ismail Hospital here. — Bernama