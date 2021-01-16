Muhyiddin announces formation of Emergency management technical committee

Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said he hoped the committee would 'receive the cooperation and support at all levels'. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 16 — The National Security Council has agreed to establish an Emergency Management Technical Committee to coordinate matters during the ongoing Emergency, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced today.

He said the matter was decided following a meeting of the NSC involving all chief ministers and mentri besar this morning, the first since the Emergency was announced on Tuesday.

“I hope the committee established will receive the cooperation and support at all levels to ensure the management of the nationwide Emergency can be done effectively,” Muhyiddin said in a statement.

The committee will have as permanent members the director-general of the Public Service Department, the Treasury secretary-general, the attorney general, the chief of the armed forces, the inspector-general of police, the Health director-general, and the director-general of the NSC.

Muhyiddin said the committee will be responsible for supervising the implementation of the Emergency, reviewing emerging matters, coordinating federal-state affairs related to the emergency, and monitoring law enforcement at all levels.

On Tuesday, Muhyiddin announced that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong has agreed to proclaim an Emergency last until August 1 to allow the federal government to contain the Covid-19 pandemic without political distractions.