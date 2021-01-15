Minister Redzuan found negative in second Covid-19 test today, free to leave home

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Special Functions) Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof is confirmed negative for Covid-19. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 15 — Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Special Functions) Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof is confirmed negative for Covid-19.

According to a statement issued by his office at the Prime Minister’s Department today, Mohd Redzuan received the result of his second screening test today.

“The Ministry of Health (MOH) conducted a Covid-19 detection screening test for the second sample on him yesterday and was confirmed negative today.

“Both of his Covid-19 detection tests when he was under self-quarantine were confirmed negative and his Home Surveillance Order (HSO) expires today,” it said. — Bernama