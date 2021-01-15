Abdul Aziz Jusoh named new Jakim D-G

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 15 — Islamic Development Department of Malaysia (Jakim) deputy director-general (operations) Datuk Abdul Aziz Jusoh has been appointed as the new director-general of the department, effective today.

Abdul Aziz, 59, who has been with Jakim for over 34 years and has vast experience in public service especially in Islamic affairs, replaces Datuk Paimuzi Yahya, who died on Oct 8 last year.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri, in a statement, said Abdul Aziz was chosen because of his high integrity, as well as clean and excellent record throughout his service.

Abdul Aziz is also well-accepted by Jakim’s strategic partners at the Islamic Religious Department (Jain) in the states, other religious agencies under the Prime Minister’s Department and Jakim members, he added.

He said the government hoped the appointment of the new director-general could drive Jakim towards empowering its role as the federal Islamic affairs agency that is competitive in the global arena.

Meanwhile, Zulkifli, on behalf of the government, expressed his appreciation to Paimuzi’s family for his excellent services and contributions in administering Islamic affairs in the country. — Bernama