Health officers conduct the Covid-19 antigen rapid test at Laurent Bleu, CMC Centre Cheras January 11, 2021. — Picture by Choo Choy May

PETALING JAYA, Jan 14 — Malaysia today reported a new high of 3,377 Covid-19 daily infections, while 15 deaths have been reported nationwide in the past 24 hours.

The Health Ministry said 1,036 cases were reported in Selangor alone and 257 in Kuala Lumpur, both of which are now placed under the movement control order (MCO).

Johor recorded 460 cases followed by Sabah at 389 cases.

The 15 Covid-19 deaths have taken the country’s death toll to 578.

MORE TO COME