GOF steps up patrols at ‘rat trails’ to curb entry of undocumented migrants at border

Malaysian Army personnel stand guard at one of the checkpoints of the Malaysia-Thailand border, in Bukit Kayu Hitam November 28, 2020. — Bernama pic

KOTA BARU, Jan 14 — The General Operations Force (GOF) will be stepping up patrols and control at the Malaysia-Thailand border, particularly along the ‘rat trails’ to curb the entry of undocumented migrants into the country in tackling the spread of Covid-19.

Its 7th Battalion commanding officer, Supt Azhari Nusi said the effort was in line with the proclamation of Emergency by Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustaffa Billah Shah, from January 12 until August 2021 amid the surge in Covid-19 cases.

“During the Emergency period, the entry of illegals will be tackled more seriously in efforts to control the pandemic.

“The locations focused on will be the ‘rat trails’ which have been identified to be used by undocumented migrants to enter this country. We also always gather whatever information to prevent their entry,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Azhari said the security control operations at the border area would be conducted with the cooperation of various agencies including the Malaysian Armed Forces, Royal Customs Department Malaysia, Marine Police, Immigration Department and Border Security Agency.

He said that 11 undocumented migrants comprising five Myanmar nationals, two Bangladeshis, two Thais and two Rohinya had been detained since the 7th Battalion GOF took over the border control task from the 8th Battalion on December 16, last year.

“We also seized two vehicles believed to be used to bring illegals into this country,” he added. — Bernama